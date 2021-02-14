Tiara Lott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officers with the Buffalo Police Department have found a body believed to be Tiara Lott who’s been missing since January 29.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Tiara Lott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
News 8 WROC Rochester 3h · Officers with the Buffalo Police Department have found a body believed to be Tiara Lott who’s been missing since January 29. The BPD is investigating this as a homicide.
Source: News 8 WROC Rochester – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Kim Ferrentino
How very sad i been following and sharing her story . I was hoping for a better outcome …. praying for her family
Jamie Boyd
If it is homicide in which it looks like it is. How could anybody do that to such a beautiful woman. Wtf???? .
She kinda looks very much like my girlfriend .
Elsie Hyna
So tragic this poor mother searching everyday. Sending prayers for the family.
Celeste Jacobs
I glad that shouldn’t kept her cause her mother was really
Worried about her.god bless the family.
Jennifer Marie
I had been following since I used to live the next street over , so Young and her poor mother , and her boyfriend never helped search for her and all the sudden he disappeared. A real man don’t hit their women and throw them on the tracks. Hes a cowar… See More
Lisa Wojcik
I’m glad they found her but I do have prayers and sadness for the family’s loss.
Heather Rose
So beautiful so sad. The mother and family made sure the kept looking until they found her. There needs to needs to more help for people in those types of relationships
Deborah Ann Batch
So sorry for this families loss. May she r.i.p praying for her loved ones.
Karly Handley
My heart breaks for this family. To think about her last message to her family is so chilling.
Laura Haslam
I cant even imagine what this family is going thru but my heart breaks for them.
Chris Adamczyk
I have been following this story from the beginning, I has praying she would be found. Prayers to her family.
Lauri Crissman
So very sad rest in peace in Jesus arms young lady prayers to family and friends
Virginia Rader
It says “they have reason to believe”, I sure hope the confirmed before telling family something like “we believe”
Erica Morabito
Sending prayers to the family. Very sad. Now let’s hope this SOB is caught quickly.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.