Tiara Lott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officers with the Buffalo Police Department have found a body believed to be Tiara Lott who’s been missing since January 29.

News 8 WROC Rochester 3h · Officers with the Buffalo Police Department have found a body believed to be Tiara Lott who’s been missing since January 29. The BPD is investigating this as a homicide.

Source: News 8 WROC Rochester – Posts | Facebook

Kim Ferrentino

How very sad i been following and sharing her story . I was hoping for a better outcome …. praying for her family

Jamie Boyd

If it is homicide in which it looks like it is. How could anybody do that to such a beautiful woman. Wtf???? .

She kinda looks very much like my girlfriend .

Elsie Hyna

So tragic this poor mother searching everyday. Sending prayers for the family.

Celeste Jacobs

I glad that shouldn’t kept her cause her mother was really

Worried about her.god bless the family.

Jennifer Marie

I had been following since I used to live the next street over , so Young and her poor mother , and her boyfriend never helped search for her and all the sudden he disappeared. A real man don’t hit their women and throw them on the tracks. Hes a cowar… See More

Lisa Wojcik

I’m glad they found her but I do have prayers and sadness for the family’s loss.

Heather Rose

So beautiful so sad. The mother and family made sure the kept looking until they found her. There needs to needs to more help for people in those types of relationships

Deborah Ann Batch

So sorry for this families loss. May she r.i.p praying for her loved ones.

Karly Handley

My heart breaks for this family. To think about her last message to her family is so chilling.

Laura Haslam

I cant even imagine what this family is going thru but my heart breaks for them.

Chris Adamczyk

I have been following this story from the beginning, I has praying she would be found. Prayers to her family.

Lauri Crissman

So very sad rest in peace in Jesus arms young lady prayers to family and friends

Virginia Rader

It says “they have reason to believe”, I sure hope the confirmed before telling family something like “we believe”

Erica Morabito

Sending prayers to the family. Very sad. Now let’s hope this SOB is caught quickly.