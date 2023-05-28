Tibetan Cypress in Nyingchi Confirmed as Tallest Tree in China and Asia, Second Tallest in World

Tibetan cypress : Tibetan Cypress Identified as Tallest Tree in China and Asia

The People’s Republic of China has confirmed the discovery of the tallest tree in Asia, and the second tallest tree in the world, a 102.3-meter Tibetan cypress located in Nyingchi, Xizang Autonomous Region. The previous record holder was an 84.1-meter Taiwan Fir. The research team from Peking University also found over 50 trees above 85 meters, including 25 that surpass 90 meters, which greatly improved the height record of trees in the region. The discovery of the Tibetan cypress adjusts the list of the world’s tallest trees ranked by species, making it the second tallest after the American coast redwood. The Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon, where the tree is located, is one of the top 34 biodiversity hotspots globally and is home to almost all terrestrial vegetation types from the tropical to arctic zones.

News Source : Tibetan Review

Cypress tree Tibet Asia’s tallest tree China’s tree politics Tibetan cypress Tree conservation in China