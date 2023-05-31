tick prevention: Managing Ticks: Tips and Tricks

The Increase in Ticks in Indiana: A Result of Mild Winter and High Acorn Production

Residents of Indiana have noticed an increase in the number of ticks this year, and experts say that the mild winter and high acorn production are the main reasons behind this trend. According to a public and environmental health professor at Indiana University, acorn production plays a crucial role in the number of ticks that are found on people.

The Role of Acorn Production in Tick Infestation

It is important to note that the white-footed mouse infects the most ticks with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. When acorn production drops, there are fewer mice for ticks to feed on. As a result, ticks start looking for blood from other animals, including humans. This is why the number of tick bites tends to increase when acorn production is low.

Tips for Dealing with Tick Bites

If you find a tick on yourself, it is important to remove it as soon as possible. Use a clean, fine-tipped pair of tweezers to do this. Get as close as you can to your skin and pull up with even pressure. Once the tick is removed, clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

If you experience a tick bite, monitor your symptoms for 30 days. Contact a doctor if the bite area gets worse or if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

These symptoms could be a sign of a tick-borne illness, such as Lyme disease. It is important to seek medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms after a tick bite.

Preventing Tick Bites

The best way to avoid tick bites is to avoid areas where ticks are commonly found, such as wooded areas with high grass or leaf litter. If you do spend time in these areas, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and tuck your pants into your socks to prevent ticks from crawling up your legs. Use insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535, and check your body for ticks after spending time outdoors.

If you have pets, make sure they are protected from ticks as well. Use tick preventatives and check your pets for ticks regularly.

Conclusion

The increase in ticks in Indiana this year is a result of a mild winter and high acorn production. It is important to take steps to prevent tick bites and to remove ticks as soon as possible if you do get bitten. If you experience any symptoms after a tick bite, seek medical attention right away. By being proactive and taking these steps, you can protect yourself and your family from the dangers of tick-borne illnesses.

