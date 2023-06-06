Black 8×10 FramePro Ticket Shadow Box: Customizable DIY Memory Box for Displaying Top Loading Movie, Travel, Sporting Events, Concert Ticket Stubs, and Beer Caps with a Slot on Top – Perfect Sweet Gift Idea.



When it comes to preserving memories, people often look for unique and creative ways to showcase their collections. The FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame with Slot on Top is a perfect solution for those looking to display their collection of ticket stubs, wine corks, beer bottle caps, shells, coins and other small keepsakes. This customizable DIY sweet gift is a great way to showcase your favorite memories from sporting events, concerts, travel, and movies.

The FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame is made of high-quality materials to ensure that your collection is well-preserved for years to come. The wooden frame has a sleek black finish which is complemented by the real glass front that allows for a clear view of your collection. The backboard with wood grain finish adds an elegant touch to the display case. The outer size of the frame is 8×10 inches, while the opening size of the glass is 7*9 inches. The frame width is 1.7 inches, making it a perfect size to fit on any wall or tabletop.

One of the most unique features of the FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame is the multi-purpose slot on the top of the frame. This slot allows for easy storage of various items, including tickets, wine corks, beer bottle caps, shells, ticket stubs, coins, and more. The slot size is 4 inches in length and 0.24 inches in width, with a diameter of 1 inch. This makes it easy to store your favorite items without worrying about them falling out of the display case.

The FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional. The swivel tabs on the back make it easy to open and close the display case. Additionally, the display case comes with two sawtooth hangers, allowing you to hang it on the wall for display. Alternatively, it can be simply placed on a table, desk, or counter top on its own.

GraduatePro, the manufacturer of the FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame, has developed an exclusive proprietary packaging that helps ensure safe delivery of fragile items. This protective packaging ensures that your display case arrives in perfect condition. You can order with confidence, knowing that your fragile items will be well-protected during shipping.

Overall, the FramePro Ticket Shadow Box Top Loading Display Case Frame with Slot on Top is a great way to showcase your favorite memories in a unique and creative way. Whether you’re a sports fan, a music lover, or a traveler, this display case is a perfect way to preserve and display your collection of ticket stubs, wine corks, beer bottle caps, shells, coins, and other small keepsakes. The frame’s elegant design and functional features make it a great addition to any home or office. So why wait? Click and add to cart today and start displaying your favorite memories in style!



