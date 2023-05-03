“tie down Goodwin” : Is it time for United to secure Goodwin’s future and prevent other teams from poaching him?

Is Jim Goodwin’s Success at Dundee United Attracting Attention?

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Recent reports suggest that Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin’s success in his short time at the Tannadice hotseat is not going unnoticed elsewhere. Goodwin, who had a difficult end to his relatively brief tenure at Aberdeen, jumped at the chance to make a quick return to the dugout and has certainly made the most of the opportunity.

Goodwin’s Recent Success

With three wins on the spin and just one defeat in six games, Dundee United has moved out of the bottom two and is taking some real momentum into their final five games. If this form continues, the admiring glances from elsewhere would seem certain to increase.

The Dilemma for the United Powerbrokers

While Goodwin was brought in until the end of the season, there are those who would argue he has already done enough to merit the job longer term. If this is a view shared in the corridors of power at Tannadice, then should they act now and tie him down to end any uncertainty and ward off any potential suitors?

The Counter Argument

On the other hand, the counter argument could be that while the improvement has been significant, the team has achieved nothing yet. Only when their Premiership status is resolved should such a conversation be had.

An Intriguing Question

It is certainly an intriguing question, but the fact that it is even being discussed signals a welcome sign of changed times for United. The club was in a much darker place just a few months ago.

Conclusion

