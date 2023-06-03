Tiger kills Rashibai in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district: Victim identified as 50-year-old woman

Rashibai – victim name : Tiger claims life of Rashibai in Madhya Pradesh, victim’s remains found in cave

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district was killed by a tiger, causing concern among residents in the surrounding villages near the Satpura Tiger Reserve. The victim, identified as Rashibai, was dragged by the tiger into a nearby cave, where it devoured her torso, leaving behind only a part of her leg. Officials believe the woman’s mental vulnerability may have contributed to the attack. The forest department has offered financial support to the victim’s family, and investigations into the attack are ongoing. This is not an isolated incident, as another woman was recently killed by a tiger in the same district.

Read Full story : Tiger kills and eats woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram | Bhopal News /

News Source : P Naveen

Tiger attacks in Madhya Pradesh Fatal tiger attacks in Narmadapuram Wildlife conservation in India Human-wildlife conflict in Bhopal Tiger habitat destruction in Madhya Pradesh