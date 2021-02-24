Tiger Woods Death story is a Hoax : Tiger Woods is not Dead.

Philippine Star 1h · The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said Tiger Woods’ SUV sustained “major damage” after the roll-over crash, which did not involve any other vehicles. The car’s sole occupant, Woods was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics. He suffered “multiple leg injuries,” his agent said in a statement. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Mark Steinberg. Woods was removed via the windshield and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash occurred near the hilly Palos Verdes peninsula, at the bottom of a steep stretch of road which has runaway truck ramps for vehicles that lose control going downhill, and which is notorious for numerous fatal accidents over the years. | via AFP

