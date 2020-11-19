Tigist Takle Death -Dead :31-year-old Tigist Takle stabbed to death – suspect is her ex-boyfriend Samuel Girmatsion .

31-year-old Tigist Takle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

” Catherine McDonald on Twitter: “This is our city’s latest homicide victim 31-year-old Tigist Takle. She was a waitress at Jolly Bar and was stabbed inside the bar Wednesday 5 pm. Global News has learned her ex-boyfriend Samuel Girmatsion, 36, is the suspect. He’s been charged with First Degree Murder. ”

