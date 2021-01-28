Tiina Stewart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tiina Veltmann Stewart has Died.
Tiina Veltmann Stewart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Kristi Subic is with Tiina Stewart. 1d · Farewell my sweet, gorgeous, perfect friend. To know you was to love you and I’m so glad I got to know you Tiina Veltmann Stewart. You left us with nothing but memories of kindness, generosity and endless fun adventures. I don’t know why you had to go when you still had so much life left to live and so much love left to give. I’ll find peace in knowing you lived life to it’s fullest. 32 years just isn’t enough. I’ll love you forever best friend. I’m not going to ever get over you. https://gofund.me/5c3aecca
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Janaya Nicole
This is heartbreaking. I’m so very sorry, Kristi ❤️ My condolences to you, the rest of your girls and Tiina’s family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Joanna MK
Kristi, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Hope you find strength in the memories of your lovely friend.
Mike Keating
So sorry for your loss Kristi. Please accept our condolences. Love Mike and Terry😔😔
Semone Duerr
So sorry to hear about Tina. She was so young. I know how important she was to you. Hugs Kristi.
Erica Grace
Heartbreaking news. She was such a bright light and kind person. So many great times together on and off the rugby field. I am so sorry to hear and sending my condolences to you, the girls and Tinas family.
Jen Masters
I’m so sorry for your loss Kristi, sending you and everyone who knew her lots of .
Viv Chan
This is such heartbreaking news. Sending lots of love to you, the girls, and Tiina’s family
Mel Vallier
I’m so sorry Kristi, this is heartbreaking sending you lots of love .
Megan Shaw
So incredibly sorry Kristi. Sending you lots of love and hugs .
Michelle Jurica
This is heartbreaking. I’m so sorry for your loss Kristi. Deepest sympathies to her family. Much love and hugs to you and Joe.
Catherine MacInnes
Kristi….its Ms Mac. Angie Brown just told me the news….I am so saddened by this.
Your 4 year cohort was one of the best….great students….amazing energy…now all grown up….and life happens. Please pass along my condolences. My heart goes out to all of you
Inga Richardson Sanayhie
Kristi, I wish I could be there to comfort you as you grieve. I’m holding you in my heart.
