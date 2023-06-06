“TikTok Big Mac Tacos”: Creating Big Mac Tacos that Go Viral on TikTok

TikTok’s Latest Viral Innovation: Big Mac Tacos

The internet is always buzzing with new food trends, and TikTok is no exception. The latest viral innovation boldly answers the question: what if the Big Mac was a taco? Inspired by the iconic McDonald’s burger, the easily replicated recipe takes all the main components of a Big Mac and transforms them into a simple soft-shell taco.

Ingredients for Big Mac Tacos

Although different creators have added their own twists to the food trend, the most important ingredients include:

Ground beef

Tortillas

American cheese

Pickles

Lettuce

Big Mac sauce (which can be homemade or found at your local McDonald’s)

How to Make Big Mac Tacos

To start, press the seasoned ground beef against your flour tortilla and grill it face down on a pan or flat top. Next, flip the tortillas up and place a slice of cheese on top of the ground beef, allowing it to melt in true Big Mac fashion. The final toppings are optional, but to re-create the flavor profile of the legendary hamburger, try adding pickle slices, shredded lettuce, and white onions. For those looking to whip up the Big Mac sauce at home, one TikToker recommended a combination of mayo, mustard, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and white pepper (the absence of ketchup is technically accurate, but also totally optional).

What People are Saying

\”They lived up to the hype,\” the same creator wrote after trying the recipe. \”Yes, they’re amazing,\” another TikToker confirmed, showing her version of the Big Mac tacos. Many people have tried and loved this new take on a classic menu item.

Conclusion

Food trends come and go, but the Big Mac taco has definitely captured the attention of TikTok users. With its simple ingredients and easy preparation, it’s no wonder that this viral innovation has become a hit. Whether you’re a fan of McDonald’s or simply looking for a fun and delicious new recipe to try, the Big Mac taco is definitely worth a taste.

