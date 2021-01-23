Tiktok Challenge Death : 10 Year Old Tiktok Death Linked to Blue Whale and Blackout Challenge..

Jo Scott

So no mention of what the challenge is to be able to keep an eye out for it though.

Jai Rajagopal

Why is this Chinese app not banned yet?

Jimmy Nail

Stephanie Kate I wouldn’t have this crap on in my house if I had kids. Someone should invent an app so parents can block apps like this.

Zakriya Lee

Tixtok pubg and some other social sides are killing kids mentally and spiritually.they aren’t playing physical sport anymore.

Cyndilee Watson

I cannot understand how a ten year old is using Tik Tok, let alone her own mobile without parent supervision.

Did parents learn nothing from the video and hacked videos of the guy shooting his head off?

Nicole Hardy

Don’t let your kids have electrontronical devices unsupervised simple.

Dawn Blaus

Young people don’t always make good decisions. Their brain hasn’t developed enough to consider all of the consequences. This awful ‘game’ has been around for generations; social media has only increased its ability to spread. Parents of young teens and pre-teens should inform themselves and then have a conversation with their kids – before someone else does.

Leelee Laramee

Parents need to watch what their kids are doing 10 years old is for too young to have free roam of the internet. This is so sad, parents need to understand that their children will be exposed to awful things on the internet and if they are not monitoring what their child is doing there is always a chance for something bad to happen.

Christine Rose

Ten years old is too young to be on the internet unsupervised. Especially this TikTok nonsense where all these stupid challenges come from. Eating Tide Pods. Setting yourself on fire. Bleaching your eyes. Come on now. Parents would have to live in a cave to not know to keep a watch on that or block it altogether if they’re going to let the internet babysit their kids. And before anyone starts clutching their pearls, nope, I am not a perfect parent.

Kelly Sheard

Tiktok is stupid to begin with and should be banned. Parents need to be monitoring it too.

Greg RT

Love all the super parents in here. I may also add that if your going to take down tiktok then you better take down Facebook to because there is some rank s**t on here also.

Jane Choy

What were the parents doing letting a child use tiktok unsupervised…..

Francis Kun

This is what happens when parents use the internet to baby sit their children, fortnite and call of duty, YouTube , and this crappy tic tok, this is what children do when parents don’t want to deal with them

Isaiah Norris

Social media is garbage. These companies want your children. Protect your kids, folks.

Arlene Porritt

These stupid challenges that have come about really speaks to the declining mentality of young people.

Deanna Dunlop-Muise

This is something that has been around for years, can’t blame tik tok for something that was probably done by the child’s great grandparents.

Sabrina Lauten

Kids were doing this in the 80’s and 90s in school washrooms . Some children had died from playing the blackout game back then before internet .

Marlene Bee Bee

Wow that’s awful tic tok not for kids it’s awful parents be aware what your kids go on this is very sad

Heather Carley

This is tragic but it’s not a new “game” or “challenge”. It was a stupid thing kids in the 80s did before social media and probably had nothing to do with TT and everything to do with trying to be cool for friends like it always was.

Anthony Munro

The 7keys should be combined and everything wiped and rebuilt. Only certain people will get this.

Salinas Escobar

How can a 10 year old to be allowed to have Tiktok? Parents need to think before they allow kids to download all this apps!

Mandy Daniels

It is up to us as parents to teach our children right from wrong. This is absolutely horrible but we cannot blame social media.