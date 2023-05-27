TikTok-Inspired Influencer Passes Away Following Drinking Challenge

Influencer Dies After Drinking Competition on TikTok-Like Platform

A social media influencer has died after participating in a drinking competition on a TikTok-like platform known as “Zynn”. The influencer, known as Jiyeon Kim, was a popular user on the platform with over 45,000 followers.

The Drinking Competition

According to reports, the drinking competition took place on May 22nd. Kim and three other users were challenged to drink shots of hard liquor until one of them passed out. The competition was broadcasted live on the platform, and viewers were encouraged to send virtual gifts to their favorite participant.

The Tragic Outcome

During the competition, Kim reportedly consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and passed out. Her competitors continued to drink, and the live broadcast continued for several more hours. It wasn’t until the next morning that Kim’s roommate discovered her unconscious and called for medical assistance.

Kim was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be revived. The official cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

Zynn’s Response

In response to the tragedy, Zynn has released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are taking steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The platform has banned all drinking challenges and removed all related content from its platform.

However, some users are criticizing the platform for not doing enough to protect its users. They argue that Zynn should have had stricter guidelines in place to prevent dangerous activities from taking place on their platform.

The Dangers of Influencer Culture

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of influencer culture and the pressure to engage in risky behaviors for online fame. Social media influencers often feel the need to push boundaries and create controversial content to gain followers and increase engagement.

It’s important for social media platforms to take responsibility for their role in promoting this type of behavior and to take steps to prevent it from happening. Additionally, influencers should prioritize their well-being and safety over their online presence and should avoid participating in dangerous activities for the sake of their followers.

Conclusion

The death of Jiyeon Kim is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks associated with social media influencer culture. It’s essential for platforms like Zynn to prioritize user safety and take responsibility for their role in promoting risky behavior. Additionally, influencers must prioritize their well-being and avoid participating in dangerous challenges for the sake of their followers.

Influencer drinking competition TikTok-like platform deaths Social media influencer fatalities Online drinking challenges Risks of social media challenges