TikTok Star Dies While Completing Bucket List (45 characters)

An 18-year-old TikTok star who recorded himself achieving all of his goals on a bucket list has passed away.

Canadian TikTok Star Harrison Gilks Passes Away at 18, Leaves Behind a Legacy

Harrison Trevor Gilks, a famous Canadian TikTok star, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Gilks, who was widely known for documenting his cancer treatment journey and crossing off his bucket list accomplishments, had been battling rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in the soft tissue, since his diagnosis in 2020.

Gilks’ journey to complete his bucket list and conquer his terminal illness inspired more than 300,000 followers and 4.2 million likes on TikTok. He shared his first and last achievements on the platform, including a helicopter ride to New York to watch a Rangers game, attending a football game in Los Angeles, and vacationing in Mexico, with the help of his local community fundraising.

In June 2022, Gilks revealed that his condition had become terminal and started documenting his journey to completing his bucket list as part of a series called “Bucket List Series.” Fans rallied behind him, showing support and love as he crossed items off his list, including a trip to Mexico.

However, on March 22, he revealed that his cancer had spread to his lungs and liver, and his body started to “give out.” Gilks’ last TikTok update was sharing his latest bucket list endeavor, which was experiencing complications to his condition during his trip to Mexico.

His brother David announced his passing on TikTok and thanked everyone worldwide for their support and encouragement, meaning “a lot to him.” A legacy fund has been established in his name, and all proceeds from the fund will be donated to support local charities.

Gilks touched the hearts of many with his courage, strength, and determination to live life to the fullest despite his terminal illness. His legacy will continue to inspire and encourage others to chase their dreams and believe in themselves.