TikTok Star Harrison Gilks Passes Away at 18, Family Mourns.

Heartbroken family mourns the loss of TikTok sensation Harrison Gilks, who passed away at the age of 18 after a devastating cancer battle. The family pays tribute to the young star, who captured the hearts of millions with his engaging videos on TikTok.

Canadian TikTok Star Harrison Gilks Passes Away at 18 Due to Rare Cancer

Harrison Gilks, a popular TikTok influencer with over 300,000 followers, has passed away at the age of 18 after battling a rare form of cancer. The Canadian teenager had been chronicling his bucket list journey on social media, gaining a huge fanbase due to his optimistic and inspiring messages of hope and encouragement.

Harrison was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in soft tissue, in November 2020. He underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment and was in remission by February 2022. However, in June, doctors revealed that his cancer had returned and was untreatable.

Brave Harrison decided to share his cancer journey on TikTok, hoping to spread positivity and joy along the way. In a video posted last July, he shared his terminal diagnosis and his intention to fulfill his bucket list. He went on to share clips of him skiing, attending music festivals, traveling around the world, and even taking a helicopter ride.

In his final video, shared on March 21 from his hospital bed, Harrison revealed that his cancer had spread to his liver, and one of his lungs had filled with fluid. He announced that he had very little time left and urged his followers to pray for him and his family.

Harrison’s family announced his peaceful passing on March 30, with his mother, father, and brother by his side. In an emotional tribute, they hailed him an “inspiration to many” and praised his ability to find positivity in every situation.

“He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world,” they shared.

Harrison’s brother, David, also shared the news of his passing on his channel, thanking everyone around the world for their support and encouragement during Harrison’s final months.

“He was not in pain when he passed away, and he was with his family,” David said.

Harrison’s death has left his followers heartbroken, but they continue to share his inspiring messages and celebrate his life, with many describing him as a ray of sunshine who touched their lives in profound ways.

Rest in peace, Harrison Gilks. You will be missed.