TikTok star’s bucket-list journey ends at 18

TikTok Star Harrison Gilks Passes Away at 18 After Inspiring Others with Cancer Battle

TikTok Star Harrison Gilks Passes Away at 18 After Inspiring Others with Cancer Battle

Harrison Gilks, a TikTok star who documented his experiences attempting to complete his bucket list after being diagnosed with cancer, has sadly passed away at the young age of 18, his family has announced.

According to an online obituary, Gilks passed away on March 30th at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada.

Gilks was an inspiration to many, according to his family’s obituary: “His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day. He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world.”

In a video posted on his brother David’s TikTok account, which has more than 300,000 followers, David shared the news that Harrison was not in pain when he passed away and that he was with his family.

Harrison Gilks (TikTok)

Harrison Gilks’ Battle with Cancer

Gilks was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer, in November 2020. After receiving treatment, he was briefly cancer-free until the disease returned and was confirmed to be terminal in June 2021, as Gilks shared in a TikTok update at the time.

Inspiring Others with TikTok and Bucket List Adventures

In the same video where he revealed that his cancer had returned, Gilks announced that he planned to document himself completing his bucket list on TikTok. In the months that followed, Gilks’ posts showed him taking trips to Mexico, walking on the field before a Los Angeles Rams game, and meeting players on the Montreal Canadiens. His bucket list aspirations inspired and touched the lives of many.

In his final TikTok post from his hospital bed last month, Gilks asked his supporters to pray for him and his family, saying, “It’s been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list.”

Funeral Services

A funeral for Gilks is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon in New Brunswick.