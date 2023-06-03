“TikTok wrap”: All You Need to Know About the Viral TikTok Wrap Food Hack

Have YOU tried the TikTok #wraphack? Social media users are obsessed with ‘mouth-watering’ Mexican treat

The latest viral food trend to take over TikTok is the #wraphack, a quick and easy recipe for a Mexican tortilla wrap that has gained over 130 million views. The trend involves cutting a slice to the middle of the tortilla and filling each quarter with your chosen ingredients, before folding the triangles onto themselves to make a layered wrap and grilling or frying it until golden.

How to make the viral TikTok wrap

Making the wrap couldn’t be easier. All you need is a wrap and choice of fillings. Simply cut a slice to the middle of the tortilla and fill each quarter with your chosen ingredients. Next, fold the triangles onto themselves to make a layered wrap and grill it for five minutes. Alternatively, you can fry the wrap by adding oil or butter to a pan and heating the wrap until golden under low heat. If you have a panini press, you can toast the wrap in a matter of minutes.

What ingredients do I need?

The best thing about the viral TikTok wrap is that the ingredients are entirely up to you. Many of the viral wraps are Mexican food-inspired and use rice, refried beans, cheese, and guacamole. Others have chosen a pizza-style tortilla by adding marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced pepperoni, and roasted red peppers. Another popular option is the breakfast wrap, using bacon, eggs, and cheese. Others have opted for a sweet filling with bananas, strawberries, and Nutella spread. If you don’t have any of these ingredients, you can even pull together some leftovers to make an entire new meal.

TikTokers respond to the viral wrap hack

The wrap hack is among many of TikTok’s viral food sensations, and is up there with pesto eggs and the viral hot pickle packet. TikTokers can’t believe how simple the recipe is and have shared their delicious takes on the trend on the app. One user commented: ‘I’m never going to fold wraps the same way again.’ On a marshmallow and Nutella version of the hack, one user commented: ‘Thank you for this brilliant idea.’ Another user agreed: ‘I’m definitely going to make that.’ Others are sharing their gluten-free and vegan versions.

The trend has even spread to Instagram, with people using spinach wraps as a gluten-free and healthy alternative to the viral wrap. One Instagram user shared a video of their spinach wrap with salad, chicken, and tomatoes included.

How to make TikTok’s viral breakfast wrap

Takes five minutes, serves one

Ingredients:

Tortilla

Bacon

Egg

Avocado

Cheese

Method:

Cook the bacon until crispy and scramble an egg with salt and pepper Cut, peel and slice 1/2 avocado, adding any seasonings Cut and slit the tortilla and add the ingredients into the four quarters Fold tortilla and heat in a pan or under a grill for five minutes or until golden

Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy meal or a fun recipe to try out with friends, the viral TikTok wrap hack is definitely worth a try. With endless possibilities for fillings, you can customize it to your liking and enjoy a delicious meal in just minutes.

