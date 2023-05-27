Tiktok wrap hack recipe: Discover the Recipe and Cooking Method for the Popular TikTok Wrap Hack Going Viral

We Tried the Viral TikTok Wrap Hack and Here’s What We Thought

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you may have seen the viral #wraphack and #tiktokwraphack videos taking over. At the time of writing, these hashtags have accumulated a total of 137.9 million and 2 million views, respectively. So, we decided to give it a try ourselves and see what all the hype was about.

What You Need

The beauty of this recipe is that it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen. Here’s what you need:

Tortilla wrap

A choice of fillings – enough to fill each section of the wrap

Sauce (optional)

Our Take on the Recipe

We decided to make a chicken wrap with salad, cheese, and peri mayo. Here’s how we did it:

Step 1

Lay your tortilla wrap out on a plate and cut from one edge of the wrap to the middle of it with a knife.

Step 2

Prepare all your ingredients and add to each quarter of the wrap. We went for a bubbly chicken burger chopped into a few pieces and put as much in the wrap as we could fit. We put cheese and tomatoes in another section and some lettuce in another. If you’d like, you can add some sauce to another section – we went for peri mayonnaise.

Step 3

Once you’re happy with the arrangement of ingredients on your wrap, take the bottom left section and fold it up to the top right corner. Grabbing both of the corners you’ve already folded, move the top right corner of the wrap over to the top left and then fold it all down to the bottom right. You should now have one triangle of a filled tortilla wrap.

Step 4

We then put the tortilla wrap into a frying pan on a low heat and let it turn golden brown before removing it. This doesn’t take long at all so be careful not to burn it. Adding some oil to the pan may help the tortilla to not stick but we had no trouble with it sticking without.

Our Verdict

If you’re looking for an easy but tasty recipe to shake things up a bit, this wrap hack is a good one to start with. It’s easy to do and you can add a variety of ingredients to make it your own. The recipe doesn’t have to be expensive and it’s a great way to use up things in your cupboards, fridge or even freezer. It can also be made as a breakfast option by switching the fillings up. We recommend this recipe and hope you have fun creating your own.

