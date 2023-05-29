“Tiktok wrap hack recipe”: Learn How to Make the Viral Tiktok Wrap Hack: Recipe and Cooking Instructions

The Viral TikTok Wrap Hack: A Delicious and Easy Recipe to Try

The TikTok wrap hack has taken the internet by storm, accumulating a total of 137.9 million views under the hashtags #wraphack and #tiktokwraphack. This easy recipe allows you to create a folded wrap with a variety of fillings, making it a perfect lunch option. Many TikTok users have shared their own versions of the recipe, so we decided to give it a try ourselves. Here’s what we thought.

What You’ll Need

Tortilla wrap

A choice of fillings – enough to fill each section of the wrap

Sauce (optional)

The beauty of this recipe is that you can use items of food you already have in your cupboards, making it a cost-effective option. We chose to make a chicken wrap with salad, cheese, and peri mayonnaise.

How to Make the TikTok Wrap Using the Hack

Follow these easy steps to create your own TikTok wrap:

Step 1

Lay your tortilla wrap out on a plate and cut from one edge of the wrap to the middle of it with a knife.

Step 2

Prepare all your ingredients and add them to each quarter of the wrap. We added a bubbly chicken burger chopped into a few pieces and put as much in the wrap as we could fit. We also included cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce in separate sections. For an extra kick, we added peri mayonnaise to another section.

Step 3

Once you’re happy with the arrangement of ingredients on your wrap, take the bottom left section and fold it up to the top right corner. Grabbing both of the corners you’ve already folded, move the top right corner of the wrap over to the top left and then fold it all down to the bottom right. You should now have one triangle of a filled tortilla wrap.

Step 4

Put the tortilla wrap into a frying pan on a low heat and let it turn golden brown before removing it. This doesn’t take long at all, so be careful not to burn it. You can add some oil to the pan to prevent the tortilla from sticking, but we had no trouble with it sticking without.

And that’s it!

Our Verdict

If you’re looking for an easy but tasty recipe to shake things up a bit, the TikTok wrap hack is a good one to start with. It’s easy to do and you can add a variety of ingredients to make it your own. The recipe doesn’t have to be expensive, and it’s a great way to use up things in your cupboards, fridge, or even freezer. It can also be made as a breakfast option by switching up the fillings. We recommend this recipe and hope you have fun creating your own version!

Tiktok cooking hacks Wrap recipes Food trends on social media Creative meal ideas Viral food videos on Tiktok

News Source : Katie Collier

Source Link :Viral Tiktok wrap hack: See the recipe and how to cook/