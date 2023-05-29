“Tiktok wrap recipe”: Discover the Recipe and Cooking Process for the TikTok Wrap Hack Going Viral

The Viral TikTok Wrap Hack: A Must-Try for Lunch

If you’re a fan of TikTok, chances are you’ve come across the viral wrap hack that has taken the app by storm. At the time of writing, #wraphack and #tiktokwraphack had accumulated a total of 137.9 million views and 2 million views respectively. And it’s no surprise – this easy recipe allows you to create a folded wrap with a variety of fillings, making it a versatile and delicious option for lunch.

What You Need

To make the viral TikTok wrap, you’ll need:

Tortilla wrap

A choice of fillings – enough to fill each section of the wrap

Sauce (optional)

The beauty of this recipe is that you can use items of food you’ve already got in your cupboards. Whether you’re a fan of chicken, beef, or veggies, this wrap hack can be customized to your liking.

How to Make the TikTok Wrap Using the Hack

Here’s how to make the TikTok wrap using the hack:

Step 1

Lay your tortilla wrap out on a plate and cut from one edge of the wrap to the middle of it with a knife.

Step 2

Prepare all your ingredients and add to each quarter of the wrap. If you’d like, you can add some sauce to another section. Once you’re happy with the arrangement of ingredients on your wrap, take the bottom left section and fold it up to the top right corner. Grabbing both of the corners you’ve already folded, move the top right corner of the wrap over to the top left and then fold it all down to the bottom right. You should now have one triangle of a filled tortilla wrap.

Step 3

We then put the tortilla wrap into a frying pan on a low heat and let it turn golden brown before removing it. This doesn’t take long at all so be careful not to burn it. Adding some oil to the pan may help the tortilla to not stick but we had no trouble with it sticking without.

Our Thoughts on the TikTok Wrap Hack

If you’re looking for an easy but tasty recipe to shake things up a bit, this wrap hack is a good one to start with. It’s easy to do and you can add a variety of ingredients to make it your own. The recipe doesn’t have to be expensive and it’s a great way to use up things in your cupboards, fridge or even freezer. It can also be made as a breakfast option by switching the fillings up. We recommend this recipe and hope you have fun creating your own.

News Source : Katie Collier

Source Link :Viral Tiktok wrap hack: See the recipe and how to cook/