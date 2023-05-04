“TikTokers” : TikTok users invited Thomas Brodie-Sangster for a date without recognizing him

Title: TikTokers Approach Thomas Brodie-Sangster for a Date in Soho Square

Two TikTokers recently went up to a guy on the street to ask if he would go on a date with them – and little did they know the guy was actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

YouTuber Ruby Hexx and her friend Ivy Fox participated in a TikTok challenge where people film themselves going up to strangers and ask them if they’d rather have $100, or go on a date with both of them.

In the hilarious video, the pair can be seen going up to the Love Actually and Queen’s Gambit actor in Soho Square where they put this question to him.

“Excuse me, would you rather have $100 or a date with us two?” they asked him.

“Oh, I’m in a relationship, so I’d take the $100,” Brodie-Sangster replied, who is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Talulah Riley.

“Argh!” the disappointed social media star reacted.

“No offence,” he added in assurance with a smile, as the pair laughed.

As the girls went to walk away the 32-year-old added: “But I’m also English, so dollars are no use to me.

“So, I’d have neither!”

“£90!” they quipped, to which Brodie-Sangster jokingly agreed: “Alright, 90 quid!” prompting further chuckles.

It was then when the girls asked: “Just out of interest, are you an actor?’

To which he replied: “I am an actor, yeah.”

The two appeared to get him confused with another actor as they asked him if he was in Narnia, and he politely answered: “I went to the premiere of that, but I wasn’t in it!”

And on that note, he departed from the TikTokers.

“He was so sweet, I hope his gf sees this,” the video caption read.

Since then, the 35-second clip has gone viral on TikTok with 3.6m views, 413,000 likes, as people couldn’t believe the two girls didn’t recognize the actor.

One person wrote: “BRO THAT’S THOMAS BRODIE SANGSTER RIGHT????”

“HOW CAN U NOT KNOW WHO HE IS?” another person said.

Someone else added: “How did u not notice that that was Thomas Brodie?”

“They DID NOT just sleep on Thomas Brodie Sangster like that,” a fourth person commented.

In the comments section, Ruby wrote: “He was the kid in Love Actually! I didn’t realize until we left lol.”

The incident has caused quite a stir on social media, with many fans of the actor expressing their disbelief that the TikTokers didn’t recognize him. However, it seems like Brodie-Sangster took the whole thing in good humor and even made a joke about the situation.

It’s not every day that you get to witness an actor being approached by fans in the street, and it’s even rarer for them to not be recognized. Nevertheless, this incident has provided a light-hearted moment for fans of Brodie-Sangster, and it’s clear that the actor has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

Overall, this incident shows that even famous actors can be approached by fans in the street and that sometimes, they may not be recognized. It also highlights the power of social media in making a seemingly small incident go viral and reach millions of people.

News Source : Sinead Butler

Source Link :TikTokers asked Thomas Brodie-Sangster on a date – but didn’t know who he was/