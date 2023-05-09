Tilbury assault charges : Assault Charges Filed Against Woman from Tilbury

Assault charges against a woman from Tilbury

A woman from Tilbury, Ontario has been charged by Chatham-Kent police for assaulting two staff members at a downtown property. The incident took place on Monday afternoon and police responded to a disturbance call at the property. Upon investigation, it was found that the woman had already been trespassed from the property and was being removed when she assaulted the staff members.

The 31-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault and is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing. The police have not disclosed any further details about the incident or the identities of the staff members involved.

News Source : Windsor

Source Link :Tilbury woman facing assault charges/