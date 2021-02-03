Tim Avant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tim Avant has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Tim Avant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a member of our band family, our guard instructor, Tim Avant. This leaves a huge hole in our program, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Avant. 😢 pic.twitter.com/caYsOvGOm0
— Famous Maroon Band (@maroonband) February 3, 2021
