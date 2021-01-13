Tim Bogert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amazing Bassist has Died.

Tim Bogert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

RIP to Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and BBA bass player and vocalist Tim Bogert, rest in peace 🤟 pic.twitter.com/BiesTXEr7Y — Ray O Hara (@rayohara1) January 13, 2021

Long Island Music Hall of Fame 1h · We are sad to report the death of legendary rock bassist Tim Bogert, after a long battle with cancer. A LIMHoF inductee as a member of the band Vanilla Fudge, who also played in the bands Cactus, Beck,Bogart & Appice, and much more. An amazing musician he was. May he rest in peace.

Source: (20+) tim bogert – Search Results | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Everything Bass with Dale Titus wrote

Today the bass community lost one of its greatest pioneers, and I lost a friend and a major inspiration. Tim Bogert, your impact on the music world will never fade away. Thank you for befriending us metal/rock players at MI and always showing us ways to be better.

Rest In Peace, Tim.

Joseph Rossi wrote ·

So sorry to hear of Tim Bogert passing after a long battle with cancer. I got to meet him on 3 different occasions, twice with Vanilla Fudge and this time with Cactus. He was an Amazing Bassist and a good singer and always friendly. I was shocked to hear he passed, I wasn’t aware that he was battling cancer. R.I.P. Tim, you will be missed.

