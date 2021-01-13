Tim Bogert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amazing Bassist has Died.

Tim Bogert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Long Island Music Hall of Fame 1h  · We are sad to report the death of legendary rock bassist Tim Bogert, after a long battle with cancer. A LIMHoF inductee as a member of the band Vanilla Fudge, who also played in the bands Cactus, Beck,Bogart & Appice, and much more. An amazing musician he was. May he rest in peace.

Tributes 

Everything Bass with Dale Titus wrote

Today the bass community lost one of its greatest pioneers, and I lost a friend and a major inspiration. Tim Bogert, your impact on the music world will never fade away. Thank you for befriending us metal/rock players at MI and always showing us ways to be better.
Rest In Peace, Tim.

Joseph Rossi wrote ·
So sorry to hear of Tim Bogert passing after a long battle with cancer. I got to meet him on 3 different occasions, twice with Vanilla Fudge and this time with Cactus. He was an Amazing Bassist and a good singer and always friendly. I was shocked to hear he passed, I wasn’t aware that he was battling cancer. R.I.P. Tim, you will be missed.

