Tim Burg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing Tim Burg has Died.

Tim Burg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Andy Roth is with Kris Burg and 2 others . 13h · Rest In Peace Tim Burg. I’ll see you in paradise my friend

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Shay Ethen

So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and the family

Jennifer Roth

Oh no! I’m so sorry. Sending all my love and support!.

Tamara Johnson Renn

Sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers

Mike Boler

Yes,this is sad news. I know that he was missing. Glad he was found. Unfortunately he was gone.

Brian Hemsworth

He will be missed. I’ve known him since elementary school. Sad

Brian Hemsworth

Nobody is saying Michelle Bachelor . All I know is the family wants their privacy. I was wondering also!

Michael Johnson

So sad to find out about this. My condolences and prayers

Elizabeth Ann Lee

This needs to be questioned alot he seemed fine , i was talking to him, then he diappeared, 5 weeks later he disappeared again and they wait 6 weeks to post( odd in itself) then less then 24 hours after the post hes found deceased, Sorry just seems odd RIP Tim.