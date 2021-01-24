Tim Burg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing Tim Burg has Died.
Tim Burg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Andy Roth is with Kris Burg and 2 others . 13h · Rest In Peace Tim Burg. I’ll see you in paradise my friend
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Shay Ethen
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and the family
Jennifer Roth
Oh no! I’m so sorry. Sending all my love and support!.
Tamara Johnson Renn
Sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers
Mike Boler
Yes,this is sad news. I know that he was missing. Glad he was found. Unfortunately he was gone.
Brian Hemsworth
He will be missed. I’ve known him since elementary school. Sad
Brian Hemsworth
Nobody is saying Michelle Bachelor . All I know is the family wants their privacy. I was wondering also!
Michael Johnson
So sad to find out about this. My condolences and prayers
Elizabeth Ann Lee
This needs to be questioned alot he seemed fine , i was talking to him, then he diappeared, 5 weeks later he disappeared again and they wait 6 weeks to post( odd in itself) then less then 24 hours after the post hes found deceased, Sorry just seems odd RIP Tim.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.