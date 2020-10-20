Tim Cole Death – Dead – Obituary : Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents has died.

Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

Tributes

Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Tim Cole of @TheCorrespond. Our hearts go out to his family, bandmates and fans. RIP — Molotov Jukebox (@Molotov_Jukebox) October 20, 2020