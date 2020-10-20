Tim Cole Death – Dead – Obituary : Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents has died.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Tim Cole Death – Dead – Obituary : Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents has died.

Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” Cool Beans! on Twitter: “Such a massive shock to hear about the sudden death of Tim Cole AKA DJ Chucks from The Correspondents. Very very sad news. Their appearances at our events in the early days were absolutely legendary. Our thoughts and love go out to Tim’s family & friends as well as Ian Bruce.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.