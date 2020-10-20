Tim Cole Death – Dead : Tim Cole Obituary :Tim Cole (aka Chucks) from @TheCorrespond, Cause of Death Unknown.

Tim Cole (aka Chucks) from @TheCorrespond has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” The Rollright Fayre on Twitter: “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Tim Cole (aka Chucks) from @TheCorrespond Tim we have such fond memories of working with you when you headlined for us in 1995. A total professional to deal with & what a show you gave us… You’ll be dearly missed. RIP”

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Tim Cole (aka Chucks) from @TheCorrespond Tim we have such fond memories of working with you when you headlined for us in 1995. A total professional to deal with & what a show you gave us… You’ll be dearly missed. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jfjez905GX — The Rollright Fayre (@rollrightfayre) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Jacqui Thornton wrote

So sad to hear of the death of DJ Chucks, aka Tim Cole of @TheCorrespond today. Responsible for some of my best festival highlights of the last ten years.

Thoughts go out to Mr Bruce. @thesvelteone wrote Oh, devastating news about losing The Correspondents’ Tim Cole (aka Chucks), he was such a lovely and incredibly talented man. Marc Reck wrote

Sad to hear of the passing of pioneering DJ José Padilla who’s been a musical inspiration for well over 2 decades, & the multi-talented producer Tim Cole from The Correspondents / Angry Rabbit productions who’s productions have rocked many a dancefloor. R.I.P Dj Narrative wrote

Sad to hear of the passing of pioneering DJ José Padilla who’s been a musical inspiration for well over 2 decades, & the multi-talented producer Tim Cole from The Correspondents / Angry Rabbit productions who’s productions have rocked many a dancefloor. R.I.P