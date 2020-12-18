Tim de Paravicini Death -Dead – Obituary : Tim de Paravicini has Died .
Tim de Paravicini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of audio luminary and keen ‘shiter Tim de Paravicini. Thanks for sharing your time with us.
Master fader to -♾dB. pic.twitter.com/iv6Sy5m72S
— Audioshite! (@Audioshite) December 18, 2020
