Tim Hall Death -Dead – Obituary : Tim Hall has Died .

Tim Hall, longtime Blackhawk athletics announcer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

WWHS Athletics @athletics_wwhs It’s a sad day in Blackhawk Nation… Tim Hall, longtime Blackhawk athletics announcer, has passed away. Prayers go out to his family and friends. We will miss you Tim!

