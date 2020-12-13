Tim Hall Death -Dead – Obituary : Tim Hall has Died .
Tim Hall, longtime Blackhawk athletics announcer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
It’s a sad day in Blackhawk Nation… Tim Hall, longtime Blackhawk athletics announcer, has passed away. Prayers go out to his family and friends. We will miss you Tim! 🧡🖤
— WWHS Athletics (@athletics_wwhs) December 13, 2020
