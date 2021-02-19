Tim Harding Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Head of PE and @eirias legend Tim Harding has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
former Head of PE and @eirias legend Tim Harding has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend, former Head of PE and @eirias legend Tim Harding. Tim was such an inspiration to his colleagues, pupils and the wider community. Our thoughts are with Sally, Tom and Matt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgOzR0RUqT
— eiriasPE (@EiriasPe) February 19, 2021
