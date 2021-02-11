Tim Kanavel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Economic Development Director Tim Kanavel has Died.
Economic Development Director Tim Kanavel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
It is with heavy heart that we report on the passing of Economic Development Director Tim Kanavel. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Tim will be greatly missed. May he RIP. https://t.co/uHzE41YFfE
— SanTanValley.com (@santanvalleyaz) February 11, 2021
