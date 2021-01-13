Tim Lester Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has Died .
Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has passed away 😞
Prayers to the Lester family @AdamSchefter @nfl @steelers pic.twitter.com/KLgNfwjnIl
— Certified Muscle Gains (@gains305) January 13, 2021
Certified Muscle Gains @gains305 Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has passed away Prayers to the Lester family @AdamSchefter @nfl @steelers
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.