Tim Lester Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has Died .

Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has passed away 😞

Prayers to the Lester family @AdamSchefter @nfl @steelers pic.twitter.com/KLgNfwjnIl — Certified Muscle Gains (@gains305) January 13, 2021

Certified Muscle Gains @gains305 Former Pittsburgh Steeler FB Tim Lester(The Bus Driver) has passed away Prayers to the Lester family @AdamSchefter @nfl @steelers