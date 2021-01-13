Tim Lester Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tim Lester, founder of the Milton Steelers & former Milton HS Running Back Coach has Died .

Please keep the Lester family in your prayers. Tim Lester, founder of the Milton Steelers & former Milton HS Running Back Coach, has passed away. Tim loved football and taught many of our young boys how to play the game. He was an asset to our community & will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/Jr3aaJHBTT — Alabama Football Scoop (@AlabamaFBScoop) January 13, 2021

