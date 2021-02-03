Tim McCarthy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tim McCarthy has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Tim McCarthy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are shocked and saddened to share the news that our colleague Tim McCarthy passed away suddenly last week.
Tim had worked with us as a Facilities Assistant since 2013 and was an important and much loved member of our team. He will be dearly missed.https://t.co/vUiDMCMXas pic.twitter.com/ZZr8KwBlGK
— Tower Hamlets Archives (@LBTHArchives) February 3, 2021
Tower Hamlets Archives @LBTHArchives We are shocked and saddened to share the news that our colleague Tim McCarthy passed away suddenly last week. Tim had worked with us as a Facilities Assistant since 2013 and was an important and much loved member of our team. He will be dearly missed. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKTOWERHAMLETS/bulletins/2be2afd
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.