Tim McCarthy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tim McCarthy has Died .

Tim McCarthy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are shocked and saddened to share the news that our colleague Tim McCarthy passed away suddenly last week. Tim had worked with us as a Facilities Assistant since 2013 and was an important and much loved member of our team. He will be dearly missed.https://t.co/vUiDMCMXas pic.twitter.com/ZZr8KwBlGK — Tower Hamlets Archives (@LBTHArchives) February 3, 2021

