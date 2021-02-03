Tim McCarthy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tim McCarthy has Died .

Tim McCarthy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tim McCarthy has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Tim McCarthy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tower Hamlets Archives @LBTHArchives We are shocked and saddened to share the news that our colleague Tim McCarthy passed away suddenly last week. Tim had worked with us as a Facilities Assistant since 2013 and was an important and much loved member of our team. He will be dearly missed. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKTOWERHAMLETS/bulletins/2be2afd

Tributes 

