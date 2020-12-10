Tim Mills Death -Dead : Tim Mills has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Tim Mills Death -Dead : Tim Mills has Died .

Tim Mills has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Brian Foster 40 mins  · Gone too soon. Millsy a mountain of a man. Proud to call you Brother. RIP

Source: (17) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Margaret Saunders Dubuc wrote
Far too young. A major loss for Newport, great ambassador for the city, Charming honest hard working man that I will personally miss dearly. Rest in peace Tim, you memory will live on. So sad

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.