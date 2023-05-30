“Tim Schultz staph infection”: Thailand Trip Leads to Aussie MMA Fighter Tim Schultz Contracting Staph Infection

Rising Aussie MMA fighter faces amputation due to severe staph infection

Tim Schultz, a professional boxer and mixed-martial arts fighter from Queensland, Australia, is currently in a fight for his life against a severe staph infection that he contracted in Thailand while in a fight camp. The infection began in his foot but has since spread so severely that it is approaching the bone and rising up to his knee. Thai doctors have informed him that his leg must be amputated, but Mr Schultz is desperate to return to Australia to get a second opinion.

Mr Schultz had been training at Bangtao Muay Thai, one of the most prestigious MMA gyms, for a month when he contracted the staph infection, which rapidly got worse. His training partner and friend, Matthew Yung Lee-Manwar, said that upon returning from a hike, Mr Schultz’s shin was in a lot of pain and he collapsed while trying to get out of bed the next day. His foot and shin were extremely swollen, and after the first course of antibiotics didn’t work, the Thai hospital said to amputate. He was transferred to a second hospital for another opinion where he’s been for a week now.

Staph infections are bacterial infections commonly picked up by combat athletes. They can turn deadly if the bacteria invades deeper into the body or enters the bloodstream. They are spread from person to person and are extremely contagious with common symptoms including boils and oozing blisters. It is believed that Mr Schultz’s staph infection has also led to a necrotizing fasciitis infection – a serious bacterial infection that destroys the tissue under the skin. This occurs when bacteria enters the body through a break in the skin, in this case through a hole caused by the staph infection.

An Australian doctor has now been flown in to assess Mr Schultz and has told him that the wrong antibiotic was used to treat the infection. Mr Schultz had previously had an MRSA staph infection which requires a stronger antibiotic to treat. While he purchased health insurance upon arrival in Thailand, he is still in the cooling-off period meaning he isn’t covered at all for the operation or hospital stay. The cost will be at least $50,000 so he has set up a mycause fundraiser to help cover the costs and bring him back to Australia for further treatment.

Mr Lee-Manwar says Mr Schultz is hoping to be home in the coming days but is unsure if he can fly even if he is accompanied by two medical professionals as there is a serious risk of blood clots, bleeding, fever, and even cardiac arrest. On the crowdfunding page, Mr Schultz said the infection has resulted in a ‘dangerous decline’ in his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, ‘posing an imminent threat’ to his life.

The MMA community has thrown their support behind the budding fighter, with Australian UFC women’s flyweight fighter Casey O’Neill leading the campaign. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has raised just over $20,000. Mr Schultz last fought in March for Beatdown Promotions where he secured a second-round submission victory over Michael Stanoff with a rear-naked choke.

Mr Schultz’s case highlights the risks combat athletes face when training and fighting in countries with different healthcare systems and standards. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of proper hygiene and wound care in combat sports to prevent the spread of infections.

News Source : By Ben Talintyre For Daily Mail Australia

Source Link :Aussie MMA fighter Tim Schultz contracts staph infection in Thailand/