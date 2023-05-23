Tim Scott : No relevant title found.

“Close friend of Tim Scott speaks out as he launches campaign: Suspect or Victim?”
According to a close friend of Tim Scott, he is far from being an ordinary person and his campaign launch was filled with an unmistakable sense of excitement. A photo accompanying the statement shows Scott in action.
Read Full story :Friend: Tim Scott can ‘not only fight, but actually win’/
News Source : Caitlyn Shelton
- Tim Scott victory
- Tim Scott fighting spirit
- Tim Scott political success
- Tim Scott leadership skills
- Tim Scott election win