Tim Sevrin Death -Dead – Obituary : adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has Died .

adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Very sorry to hear that the adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has died aged 80. His Brendan Voyage was a pioneering breakthrough and a source of huge pride and confidence to Ireland. #TimSevrin R.I.P.

john creedon @johncreedon Very sorry to hear that the adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has died aged 80. His Brendan Voyage was a pioneering breakthrough and a source of huge pride and confidence to Ireland. #TimSevrin R.I.P.

Donal O’Keeffe @Donal_OKeeffe · 12h Replying to @johncreedon Ah no. I’m so sorry to hear that, John. I interviewed him three years ago. We had a lovely chat over the phone one Sunday morning, and at the very end he just casually mentioned that he was calling from inside the Arctic Circle. A gentleman.