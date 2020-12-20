Tim Sevrin Death -Dead – Obituary : adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

john creedon @johncreedon Very sorry to hear that the adventurer and explorer Tim Sevrin has died aged 80. His Brendan Voyage was a pioneering breakthrough and a source of huge pride and confidence to Ireland. #TimSevrin R.I.P.

Donal O’Keeffe @Donal_OKeeffe · 12h Replying to @johncreedon Ah no. I’m so sorry to hear that, John. I interviewed him three years ago. We had a lovely chat over the phone one Sunday morning, and at the very end he just casually mentioned that he was calling from inside the Arctic Circle. A gentleman.

