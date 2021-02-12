Tim Sheehan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan has Died.

California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Heather Abraham 17h · Condolences to the family of California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan. Chief Sheehan passed away unexpectedly this morning. Police departments all around the area are sharing kind words about Chief Sheehan and how involved he was in the community and with his family. Thoughts and prayers to those who knew and loved him.

Source: Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.