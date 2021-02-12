Tim Sheehan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Heather Abraham 17h · Condolences to the family of California Borough Police Department Chief Tim Sheehan. Chief Sheehan passed away unexpectedly this morning. Police departments all around the area are sharing kind words about Chief Sheehan and how involved he was in the community and with his family. Thoughts and prayers to those who knew and loved him.
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.