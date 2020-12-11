Tim Sweeney Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney dies at age 72.
Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney dies at age 72 | High School Football | https://t.co/tmqjI7nYQY https://t.co/gecbVaJcaQ
— Peggy Kelly Gierhart (@PeggyGierhart) December 11, 2020
Peggy Kelly Gierhart @PeggyGierhart Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney dies at age 72 | High School Football | http://madison.com https://madison.com/wsj/sports/high-school/football/former-edgewood-high-school-athlete-contributor-tim-sweeney-dies-at-age-72/article_a3f9c334-f8cf-5da1-91b9-bce446dae156.html
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.