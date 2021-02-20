Tim White Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : FV Hall of Fame Inductee Tim White has Died .

FV Hall of Fame Inductee Tim White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Football Victoria 49m · Vale Tim White Football Victoria (FV) extends its deepest and sincere condolences to the family and friends of FV Hall of Fame Inductee Tim White who passed away on Friday morning, after a long battle with illness. Born in County Cork, Ireland, Tim started his playing career as an Amateur at Coventry and North Warwickshire, England between 1956 – 1974 which he then took on the roles of club treasurer/secretary /coach. White emigrated with his wife Barbara and family to Melbourne in 1975 where he was head-hunted by local Melbourne second division club Springvale City. He guided Springvale City to promotion in his first season with the club in 1976, coaching them in the First division until 1979. During this time he developed his coaching skills by attending national coaching courses in Australia so he could make the transition from a part-time football coaching position (1975 – 79) in the Victorian First division to full-time coaching. Tim was offered the full time regional director of coaching role for North Queensland, based in Townsville from 1979 – 1981, the role included the development of junior and senior players throughout North Queensland. Tim left Townsville in 1981 to take up the position of Director of Coaching for Victoria (Victorian Soccer Federation), which involved the development and implementation of the Australian Soccer Federation (ASF) coaching and development programs at all levels, among other elite achievements, where he remained until 1993. In making this transition, Tim put himself and Victoria on the map in the national coaching scene. He attended courses with the Football International Federation (FIFA), the world governing body of football and became a football instructor for the Oceanics Regional and also a staff coach with the Australian Soccer Federation, having close links with the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), where he became a satellite coach. This involved indentifying young elite talented players and recommending them for a football scholarship at the AIS in Canberra. Tim's other notable achievements included: * Initial development plan for the introduction of soccer programs to the Victorian Institute of Sport (VIS); * Identification and development of potential scholarship recipients; * Assistance to National and assistant coaches in the development of five Australian National teams; * Development and maintenance of Victorian State player development and program, including progress monitoring of young players and identification of potential elite players. Tim was proud of the fact that a number of players, including high profile Victorians whom he recommended over the years went onto play for the Socceroos, where he still had involvement with as adult players. Four players in particular whom Tim had a lot to do with when they were younger, and went on to play in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany still keep in touch today, they are Mark Viduka, Jason Culina, Josip Skoko and Vince Grella. Tim White spent his retirement years with his wife Barbara at Nelly Bay, Magnetic Island and was inducted into the Football Victoria Hall of Fame in 2019. May he Rest In Peace