Timothy Breakiron Death -Obituary – Dead : SCI-Fayette’s Officer Timothy Breakiron has Died .
SCI-Fayette’s Officer Timothy Breakiron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
Erik Keller Yesterday at 5:38 PM · Colleagues – It with great sadness to inform you that SCI-Fayette’s Officer Timothy Breakiron has passed away. Timothy’s sister informed us that he passed away at approximately 1330 hours today while in the hospital. His family will keep the facility informed regarding his services. Please be safe – wear your masks, maintain social distancing, and wash / sanitize your hands frequently. Regretfully, Mark V. Capozza | Superintendent
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
