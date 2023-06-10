Timothy Churchill of Maumelle, Arkansas Passes Away on June 8th: Obituary

Timothy Churchill Obituary – Maumelle, Arkansas

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Churchill on Thursday, June 8. Born on August 12, 1955, in Maumelle, Arkansas, Timothy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Timothy was a lifelong resident of Maumelle, where he attended Maumelle High School and later earned a degree in Business from the University of Arkansas. He worked for many years as a successful businessman and entrepreneur, always striving to provide for his family and contribute to his community.

Timothy was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Mary Churchill, and a loving father to their two children, Sarah and Michael. He was also a proud grandfather to his three grandchildren, who brought him endless joy and laughter.

Timothy was a kind and generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a passion for travel and adventure, and he loved nothing more than exploring new places and meeting new people.

Timothy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will live on through his family, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his life.

A private memorial service for Timothy will be held at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Timothy’s name to the American Cancer Society.

