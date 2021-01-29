Timothy Irish Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : SGM (Ret.) Timothy Irish has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

SGM (Ret.) Timothy Irish has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of one of our #USArmyReserve Ambassadors. SGM (Ret.) Timothy Irish served as an Army Reserve Ambassador in Nebraska with honor & distinction. We are grateful for his dedication & service. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/kMJInBwb3V — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) January 29, 2021

