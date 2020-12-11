Timothy Kearney Death – Obituary – Dead : @JerseyCity Fire Department Veteran Timothy Kearney has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of @JerseyCity Fire Department Veteran Timothy Kearney who lost his life due to exposure after responding to the World Trade Center terror attacks in rescue & recovery operations. We're forever indebted to him for his service. pic.twitter.com/Wq8NsEievE
— New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (@NJFireSafety) December 11, 2020
Tributes
