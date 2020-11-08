Timothy Leeks Quando Rondo : 22-Year-Old Lul Tim Charged with King Von’s Murder Atlanta Authorities have revealed that 22-Year-Old Timothy Leeks has been charged with King Von ’s murder, and the case has been closed. Leeks was the man Quando Rondo was seen helping to hospital, who was injured at the same scene where Von died

Police said on Saturday afternoon that 22-year-old Timothy Leeks was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound but is already considered to be in police custody. The arrest follows the shooting of Von and two others on Friday morning. According to Atlanta Police, off-duty officers were working an extra jo at Monaco Hookah Lounge, located at 255 Trinity Ave. when the incident occurred. According to a report by 11Alive Timothy Leeks aka Lil Tim, was part of 4KT and was one of Quando rando best friends, and was friends with nba youngboy he shot King Von multiple times, his about to get life in prison at 22-years-old. This was all over a female. Timothy Leeks aka Lil Tim from 4KT NBA youngboy homie shot King Von RIP King Von ! pic.twitter.com/gp3hbkNjpz — Mike (@MichaelHarmil) November 8, 2020 This is an older mugshot of Leeks. Right now, he's at Grady Hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. Who is he? I learned he's from Savannah and in August, he and 5 others were charged in receiving stolen guns, more than 15lbs marijuana and nearly $16K. Once he's cleared from Grady, he'll be taken to Fulton County Jail and will go before a judge for a first appearance. Condolences have been pouring in for King Von (Dayvon Bennett). He and two others were shot outside a downtown Atlanta club on Friday morning. The names of the other victim's haven't been released yet. Quando mentioned King von's shooter in YB's song, "suited Panamera" "My broooooooo yeaaaaahhaawwwaaaaa, i swear lil leaky, i miss you Nigga" Looks like rapper Quando rondo will miss him so more after Timothy Leeks, 22 was charged with murder of up & coming rapper "King Von" — 🦃 (@0TB___) November 7, 2020 COMMENTS AND REACTIONS Shon Ra Ma'at wrote

Damn shame he was the future of Chicago rap,he brought back that story telling that us old heads liked, rip lil bro… C Keegan Robbins wrote

Durk be safe for all of us please man we can’t lose another Legend. RIP Von was so happy watching your interview just yesterday… See you in Heaven soon enough Troy Collinsworth wrote

Not King Von,well I’m a just say mother fuckers hopefully ready to slide cause he would of for yall, R.I.P. to one or the illest and realist, prayers and condolences from Ohio, gone but never be forgotten. YoungSonilo Bishop wrote

Damn this shit is fuxkin krazy hold ya head bro I kan relate Lil Reese was gonna do a track with someone called Bandana Boogz from Troy ny that’s was my kousin n y’all still shouted him I respect the Whole OTF just the hurt I Kno doesn’t even amount to how you feeling right now Y’all are the leaders of the new school stay on point bro and do ya thang they hate what they don’t understand. B’ing Jovan Lackey wrote

Shit getting out of hand and folks really need to reflect on their morals and principles! The world is bigger than us all yet this is what we find time to put our energies in…? Rest well youngin & watch/guide your people. We’re becoming more lost every damn day. Aviiwe Prio Rity Wezii wrote

Tbh ii’on know who the fvck von iis but been listening to durk a lot got alotta trvcks of him and this shvt make’ss me sad ii relate to this bro’e ii feel ur pain…durkio smurkio niggar from the trenches…been vibin’ to ur song…”when we shoot!I’m bout to play it run now! because think gon’ match exactly the way ii feel r-now!…keep ur head high brvh err’thing gon’ be o-kay ooo-kayyy?they gon’ run when uu shoot!

Dasani Better wrote

So nobody saw dude behind the truck shoot him??? It’s right there in the video… The one that dropped right after Von the one popped him…

Will Vincent wrote

He got back the energy he gave…he laughed at all those people and mocked them…it’s sad bro that y’all niggas don’t see how short life is and I pray for him and the other young men that took life for granted…10 toes Dirk from one real nigga to another

Jobe London wrote

VON WAS ICONIC HE WAS MY FAVORITE RAPPER HE MADE ME REALIZE THAT U GOTTA DO EVERYTHING FOR UR HOOD AND UR FAMILY… AND ITS TRAGIC HOW HIS LIFE WAS CUT SHORT BUT HE WILL FOREVER BE IN MY HEART… CONDOLENCES TO O BLOCK HIS FAMILY… I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE MY ROLE MODEL IS GONE MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PIECE… ALL LOVE VON

Alina Amila wrote

it is very sad that young men die like this. For What? For BS? I can not imagine what it is like for his mother, who has lost her child. Everything goes in a vicious circle. The vicious circle must end if one wants peace. Revenge is never the answer. revenge and hatred are the reason for murder, just this. I thought it was the police first, because I know how devils the cops are over there. We should be more humane and not follow in the footsteps of the devil. he is the one who loves to see us in pain.

Do not let the devil win. this have to stop! this should be learned from. Everything of social media is made to destroy people. Posting where you are or going can get you killed. People is watching. The best thing is to keep your sucsess in private. For yourself without sharing it with half the world. a private life is a good life. There is no one who wants to see someone achieve success. they wish it was themselves. Therefore, keep it to yourselves. May his soul rest In peace and he is with God .

Shawn Crump wrote

RIP Von. I’m hurt too even as a fan. I hate this shit. But what you speak about, as in life’s no joke, is true shit. Bro I love you Durk, my condolences for your loss Lil Durk. I’ve followed you since Dis Ain’t What You Want. And him since Crazy Story. My heart goes out to you and his family.