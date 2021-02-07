Timothy Wilks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Timothy Wilks, 20, was shot dead at 9:20 p.m. last night in a parking lot near Urban Air Adventure Park on Old Hickory Blvd.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Timothy Wilks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Roger Fregoso 5h · An unbelievable and stunning story is coming out of Old Hickory today. Metro Police says Timothy Wilks, 20, was shot dead at 9:20 p.m. last night in a parking lot near Urban Air Adventure Park on Old Hickory Blvd. At the scene, alleged shooter David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to the shooting, but says it was in self-defense, Police said. Homicide Unit detectives are being told that Wilks and a friend may have been filming a “prank” robbery for a YouTube video when the victim approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives. Police say Starnes told detectives he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in self-defense of himself and others in the group. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time… Two families are devastated today.

Trenton Houston

If it was a YouTube “prank” then there will be video evidence of what happened that night. If there isn’t any video footage, I’m calling it was a robbery that just went sideways with an excuse to hide the fact.

Patty Cameron

Me too. I can’t even imagine what both sets of parents are going through due to their children. Why???

Steve Williams

What is wrong with all of the young people killing each other. I just don’t understand.

Charles Love

No excuse for “prank robbing” someone … But my question, after you revealed that you had a gun …what was the response of the two with the knife … Did they continue their prank or did they try to explain it was a prank while you shot them

Vickie Hellmer

Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight, maybe the guy shouldn’t have pulled the trigger so fast. I would think holding the guy with a gun on him, would’ve been enough to stop the prank and save the guy’s life. But could’ve would’ve should’ve…. so sad.

Travis Miller

You dont go up to a guy acting to rob him . Not saying the guy deserved to get shot tho but where is common sense at these days.

Danny McNeill

Hey i have this bright idea. Let’s grab knives run up to poeple and prank rob them. YouTube will love it and we will be famous. Well not today you won’t. Why on earth did these kids think that was a good idea. I mean what could possibly go wrong. Oh yeah. You end up dead.

Deshaun Crawford

JC Shegog is simply one of the best gun instructors and defensive instructor in the business. EX-MILITARY and -POLICE officer thank you for your service sir. My question to you is was this MAN IN THE TO RIGHT use deadly force when confronted with a butcher knife?

Jones Mitchhart

I only feel sorry for the person that actually did the shooting. Even though he was acting in self-defense, it’s got to be mentally hard to deal with that. I pray for his state of mind. I’ll go ahead and send one up for the person that got killed family. No matter how stupid of a “prank“ (if thats true) It was, it leaves a devastated family behind.