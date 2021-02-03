Timur Goksel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Timur Goksel has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Timur Goksel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We learned with great sadness of the passing of Timur Goksel today in #Beirut, his adopted home. Timur dedicated his life to #ServingForPeace, incl. 24 yrs as #UNIFIL Spokesperson & Senior Political Adviser (1979-2003). Previous Al-Janoub magazine profile: https://t.co/2VDhc3xa4r pic.twitter.com/HAsNL4TYNI
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) February 3, 2021
UNIFIL @UNIFIL_ We learned with great sadness of the passing of Timur Goksel today in #Beirut, his adopted home. Timur dedicated his life to #ServingForPeace, incl. 24 yrs as #UNIFIL Spokesperson & Senior Political Adviser (1979-2003). Previous Al-Janoub magazine profile: https://bit.ly/39Jv02e
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.