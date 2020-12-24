Tina Hicks Death -Obituary – Dead : legendary news anchor Tina Hicks has Died .

legendary news anchor Tina Hicks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

So sad to hear of the passing of legendary news anchor Tina Hicks. What a class act. She paved the way for me and so… Posted by Lori Johnson WMAZ on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Lori Johnson WMAZ 16 hrs · So sad to hear of the passing of legendary news anchor Tina Hicks. What a class act. She paved the way for me and so many others to follow in her footsteps. I will be forever grateful to this incredible trail blazer. May she rest with angels, Straight from the Heart.

Larry Jordan wrote

Rest in paradise Tina⚘

My deepest condolence to you, to her family, to her WMAZ family, our communities of Middle & Central Georgia, and everyone who loved her.

She was our beloved Queen who was loved by so many.

Lori, you definitely remind me of her so much. You truly do, dear.

Betty Cooper wrote

I am so sorry to hear this.Tina was an awesome Anchor for WMAZ.She was a beautiful soul.Praying Gods comfort and peace for her family.RIP Tina you will be missed by all who knew and loved you 🙏

Wanda Campbell wrote

She was a warm and wonderful soul. Much Love Tina, many prayers for your family. ❤🙏🏼

Sheila Sryock wrote

So sad. Prayers for her family & friends. 🙏

Beverly Powell wrote

She set the bar high and you have carried it forward! My mother, who passed away twenty two years ago, loved Tina Hicks so much!

Rayne Maxine Ward wrote

I am so sorry for your loss. Tina will be so missed for her caring, sincerity, integrity, dedication, honesty and straight from the heart reporting. The world lost a light that can’t be replaced.