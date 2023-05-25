“Tina Turner Carrot Cake Recipe with Sweet Tropical Fruit”: Tropical Fruit Adds Sweetness to Tina Turner’s Carrot Cake Recipe

Turner’s Pineapple Carrot Cake Recipe

Carrot cake is a classic dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. There are countless variations of this timeless recipe, but Turner’s pineapple carrot cake stands out for its unique blend of flavors. Inspired by her mother’s recipe, Turner’s recipe calls for a combination of tart pineapple, earthy carrots, and sweet cinnamon and brown sugar. This article will provide a step-by-step guide to baking Turner’s pineapple carrot cake.

Ingredients

1 stick of margarine

1-and-a-half cups of brown sugar

3 eggs

2-and-a-half cups of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 cup of chopped walnuts

2 cups of grated carrots

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1/2 cup of cinnamon

1/3 cup of currants

1 can of crushed and drained pineapple

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl, cream the margarine and brown sugar together until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the margarine mixture, stirring until just combined. Add the chopped walnuts, grated carrots, vanilla, currants, and crushed pineapple, stirring until evenly distributed. Pour the batter into a greased 9×13 inch baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool before serving.

The resulting cake will be moist, flavorful, and sure to impress your Turner-loving friends. For an even beachier flavor, Retro Foods for Modern Times suggests adding a dash of rum to the batter. And of course, no carrot cake is complete without a generous dollop of cream cheese frosting on top.

Conclusion

Turner’s pineapple carrot cake is a unique twist on a classic recipe. By adding crushed pineapple and cinnamon to the traditional carrot cake batter, Turner has created a dessert that is both sweet and tart, with a peppery kick that brings out the flavors of the other ingredients. Whether you’re a fan of Turner’s music or just looking for a new spin on an old favorite, this recipe is sure to delight your taste buds.

News Source : Mashed.com

Source Link :Tina Turner’s Carrot Cake Recipe Features A Sweet Tropical Fruit/