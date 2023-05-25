Tina Turner net worth: Swiss Mansion Worth $116 Million Purchased by Singer Tina Turner and Erwin Bach: An Insight into Tina Turner’s Net Worth

Tina Turner’s Incredible Fortune: A Look at Her Career and Wealth

Tina Turner, the legendary US rock’n’roll singer, passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind an incredible fortune amassed over her six-decade long career. Her net worth was estimated to be around $380 million at the time of her death, thanks to her numerous hit songs, successful tours, and other ventures.

Her Switzerland Home: A $116 Million Purchase

Turner and her German husband Erwin Bach had rented Chateau Algonquin, an estate in Zurich, Switzerland, for years before making the decision to purchase their own sprawling estate in Staefa overlooking Lake Zurich in September 2021. The ten-building waterfront mansion cost them a whopping $116 million, which they used as a weekend retreat.

Swiss law requires prospective buyers to be residents of the country in order to invest in property in the area. Turner relinquished her US citizenship to become a Swiss resident around the time she married Bach, which allowed her to make the purchase.

Why Turner Left America

In 1997, Turner revealed why she decided to relocate from the US, having been born and raised in Tennessee. “I have left America because my success was in another country and my boyfriend was in another country,” she said on the Larry King Show.

Turner’s Music Catalogue Sale

Just weeks before purchasing their Switzerland estate, Turner agreed to sell her extensive music catalogue to German music company BMG for a reported $68 million. “The protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said at the time of the deal. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Her Final Tour and Retirement

Turner last toured with her final Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour in 2008, performing shows across Europe and North America, earning over $128 million. She officially retired from performing in 2009. Despite that, her work has continued to be celebrated in various formats, with the release of her memoir My Love Story in 2018, her 2021 Tina documentary, which streams on Foxtel, and the Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which has played around the world and debuted in Sydney last week.

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s career and wealth were a testament to her incredible talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. Her music continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world, and her legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

News Source : Lexie Cartwright

Source Link :Tina Turner net worth: Singer and Erwin Bach bought $116m home in Switzerland/